TN NCC Air Squadron pitches in to enhance lion-tailed macaque, attempt world record

CHENNAI: In an attempt to set a world record, an initiative to enhance the habitat of the endangered Lion Tailed Macaque (LTM), found exclusively in Western Ghats, was organised at Valparai by the Defence Ministry.

A defence release here said the 2 TN Air Squadron NCC of Coimbatore group in collaboration with the Tamil Nadu Forest Department (Valparai Range) organized an initiative to enhance the habitat of the LTM yesterday.

Led by Wg Cdr M Pargunan, Commanding Officer of 2 TN Air Sqn NCC, Coimbatore, under the guidance of Col BVS Shiva Rao, Group Commander, Coimbatore Group, Cadets, and staff from the Forest Department gathered approximately 800 seeds of the Wild Durian fruit, a species native to the LTM's habitat.

These seeds were crafted into seedballs and was dispersed in degraded forest area near the LTM habitat at Iyerpadi, Valparai to support habitat enhancement.

This initiative aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 15: Life on Land, aimed at raising awareness and contributing to conservation efforts.

This activity also aims to set a world record.