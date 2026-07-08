TN mulls Tasmac liquor price hike

Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac), the state’s sole retailer of alcoholic beverages, currently operates 4,048 liquor outlets across the state. These stores collectively generate an average daily revenue of around Rs 150 crore through the sale of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), beer, wine and imported liquor, making alcohol sales one of the state’s largest revenue streams.

According to Tasmac officials, the proposed revision would increase the prices of regular and mid-range liquor brands as well as beer by Rs 10 to Rs 50 per bottle, depending on the category.

Popular IMFL brands, including whisky, brandy, rum and vodka, are expected to be covered under the proposed price revision.

The proposal came up for discussion during a recent meeting of the Tasmac Management Board. However, officials said the increase has not yet been finalised, and the exact extent of the price revision is still under consideration.