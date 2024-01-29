TN Ministers slam Guv Ravi for Venmani remark

CHENNAI: DMK ministers on Monday slammed Tamil Nadu governor R N Ravi for his remarks about the rural housing project implementation in Nagapattinam and said that the ruling BJP could fulfil his wish and allow him to engage in direct politics.

State law minister S Regupathy, in a series of messages posted on his official 'X' handle, said that there was a competition among the governors of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Telangana on who hogs the media limelight and Ravi seems to have been suffering a disease called "media mania".

Suggesting that the governor could seek clarification from the government if he needed one on the implementation of schemes, Regupathy said, "On the basis of what evidence is he (Governor) alleging corruption in the PM's rural housing scheme in Nagapattinam? He is no nondescript person to make or write such baseless statements."

Accusing the governor of insulting the martyrs memorial at Keelvenmani in Nagapattinam, the law minister referred to recent apex court orders upholding the supremacy of the elected government and limited powers of the governor and said, "Governor Ravi is assuming that he is a person with a powers and acting like a king. He would do well to engage in direct politics instead of engaging in politics from the office of governor. The BJP national leadership could fulfil his wish."

Taking strong exception to his claims, state rural development minister I Periasamy said that permission has been granted to 127 beneficiaries and so far 75 of them have completed house construction under PM Rural Housing Scheme in Venmani panchayat in Nagapattinam.

Pointing out that works are underway for another 52 beneficiaries there, minister Periasamy said that about 23,110 of the 31,051 sanctioned houses have been completed in Nagapattinam.

Noting that about Rs 2,933.31 crore has been received as the union government's share for the PM Rural Housing Scheme since the DMK formed govt on May 7, 2021, the minister said that Rs 3,116.54 crore has been provided by the state government so far.