TN Ministers chair review meeting for preparatory works ahead of northeast monsoon

CHENNAI: Almost 71 percent of storm water drains desilting works has been completed in the city ahead of the northeast monsoon, said municipal administration minister KN Nehru on Friday at Ripon Building after he chaired a review meeting along with the ministers and bureaucrats of service departments regarding the monsoon preparatory works carried out in the capital city.

"Ahead of the northeast monsoon, the desilting work of storm water drains and silt catch pits carried out in 1,150 km and over 70,000 respectively. Since July, an additional 1,000 field workers have been deployed across all wards of the GCC limits, with five workers per ward to desilt drains and silt catch pits. Officials have been instructed to expedite desilting work within the stipulated period," said Nehru during the review meeting.

To enhance groundwater levels during the monsoon, the Greater Chennai Corporation has set up 142 sponge parks.

Additionally, 31 sponge parks would be set up in the city at an estimated Rs 8.25 crore.

The work is expected to begin soon and the officials are instructed to complete the project promptly. The local body will keep additional motor pumps in low-lying areas to drain out the stagnated rainwater soon.

"To provide food at relief centers, 388 Amma Canteens and 35 cluster kitchens should be operational as community kitchens.

The National Disaster Response Force has identified 52 locations for rescue operations, and state disaster response teams are also involved. As a precautionary measure for the monsoon, hazardous billboards and high poles need to be removed, " the municipal minister instructed the authorities.

The civic body will commence re-laying over 2,000 roads from August 19 ahead of the NEM.

The Water Resources Department (WRD) has taken over desilting water bodies across the city, and at least 50 percent of the work has been completed so far. With only two months away from the onset of the northeast monsoon, the officials are instructed to complete the maximum work by September.

Nehru further mentioned that the desilting of rivers and lakes especially Adyar, Cooum, Kosasthailaiyar and Buckingham canals should be desilted completely to prevent flooding unlike the previous years.

"The proactive opening of the Chembarambakkam and Puzhal reservoirs last year was beneficial for handling heavy rains during the monsoon season," added Nehru.

WRD minister Duraimurugan, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin, health minister Ma Subramanian, PWD minister EV Velu, minister for Hindu religion and charitable endorsement P K Sekar Babu, Central Chennai MP Dayanidhi Maran, Chennai Mayor R Priya were part of the review meeting.