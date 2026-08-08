TN Minister Vijay Tamilan Parthiban launches Rs 10 ‘Payani’ water bottle for SETC passengers

The Transport Department's brand 'Payani', launched on Thursday, aims to serve passengers throughout their journey.

Transport Minister A Vijay Tamilan Parthiban inaugurated the scheme at the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) headquarters. The department said the initiative aims to ensure passengers have access to purified drinking water at a nominal price throughout long-distance travel.

It may be noted that the Amma Kudineer, Rs 10 per 1-litre canned bottle, was introduced by the then AIADMK government headed by Jayalalithaa in 2012. However, the scheme was discontinued in 2021 after the RO plant in Gummidipoondi became inoperative due to declining groundwater levels. The efforts to reintroduce the popular scheme did not materialise.

Meanwhile, the minister handed over compassionate appointment orders to the legal heirs of 17 employees who died while in service. Sixteen appointments were made to the kin of deceased MTC employees, while one appointment was issued under the SETC.

The minister also honoured four transport corporation employees for their humanitarian response in assisting passengers who suffered medical emergencies, and presented Rs 5,000 each from his personal salary.

Transport Secretary L Nirmal Raj, MTC Managing Director T Mohan, SETC Managing Director K Gunasekaran, MTC Joint Managing Director Rama Sundarapandian and other senior officials attended the event.