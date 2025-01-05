TN Minister to meet Nadda to seek nod for Kanchi, Perambalur, Ranipet medical colleges

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Sunday said that the State Health Department has already sought permission for three more medical colleges in the State. Addressing the media at the inaugural of a public health unit (PHU) in Perambalur, he said that he would be meeting Union Health Minister JP Nadda about constructing a medical college each in Perambalur, Ranipet, and Kancheepuram districts.

The minister inaugurated the PHU built at a cost of Rs 50 lakh at Kolakkanatham in Perambalur. “PHU buildings are being constructed in 300 locations across Tamil Nadu and 150 buildings have been inaugurated in the last three years,” he stated.

The PHU building consists of a laboratory equipped to perform 67 types of medical tests for various diseases such as TB, diabetes, hypertension, and others. He said that a request has been made to fill the vacancies of the post of doctors in Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and upgraded PHCs in Perambalur district. “Chief Minister has told us to fill 2,553 doctor vacancies by 2026. In Perambalur, there are 86 doctor posts in PHC with 54 doctors currently working, but 32 doctor posts are vacant. These will be filled soon,” he explained.

The examination for filling the vacancies was held by the Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB) on Sunday at 156 centres. A total of 23,917 candidates have applied for doctor posts. The minister said that the candidates will be appointed soon.

Subramanian also highlighted that the ‘Idhayam Kappom’ scheme has helped to provide emergency loading doses at the primary healthcare level to prevent deaths due to heart attacks. So far, 13,673 people have benefited from this scheme, including 289 in Perambalur.