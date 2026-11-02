TN Minister sparks row with 'shave heads' remark on students' hairstyles

VIRUDUNAGAR: A recent remark by Tamil Nadu Minister Jagadeeswari suggesting that school students sporting improper hairstyles should have their heads "completely shaved" has sparked a controversy.
The incident occurred during a foundation stone laying ceremony for a compound wall at the Ayan Reddiapatti Government Primary School near Kariapatti in Virudhunagar district. The event was also attended by Minister Vanniyarasu and Virudhunagar District Collector Saranya Ari.
Addressing the gathering, Jagadeeswari expressed strong disapproval of the grooming choices of students.
She remarked that school-going children have haircuts that make them resemble "rowdies."
"If they come with improper haircuts, shave their heads completely. There is nothing wrong with it. I am saying this considering them as my own children," the minister said at the event.
Jagadeeswari further questioned the role of parents in allowing such styling, noting that indiscipline often begins at home.
She stated that parents must realise that mistakes start with them when they permit such trends.