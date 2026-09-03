TN Minister Ramesh says govt will abide by court directions on Meenakshi temple trustee row

Talking to reporters at the Secretariat here, Ramesh said the government would follow the directions issued in connection with the consecration of the Madurai temple and related administrative issues.

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court had taken exception to the omission of the trustees’ names from the invitation and directed that their names be included in the inscription to be installed after the ceremony.

“Temples are not places for doing politics,” Ramesh said.

On restrictions on mobile phones, he said the ban was extended across temples in Tamil Nadu following a case concerning the Tiruchendur temple in December 2022. He clarified that mobile phones could be permitted inside temples on festival and other special occasions and said there was no need to introduce a system to collect and deposit devotees’ phones on such days.