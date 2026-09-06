TN Minister Rajmohan dives into Poompuhar waters to inspect underwater archaeological work

Rajmohan, who underwent two days of scuba-diving training in Chennai, entered the sea with the Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology (TNSDA) Director VP Jeyaseelan, and observed work in waters about 10 metres deep.

He interacted with the archaeology team and divers.

Adviser to TNSDA Prof K Rajan, Joint Director R Sivanantham and other officials were among those present. A team of about 25 personnel, equipped with diving gear and cameras, is involved in the operation.

The department, in collaboration with the Indian Maritime University, had conducted two phases of exploration in 2025 and in March this year. The latest phase will continue for 20 days.