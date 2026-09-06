TN Minister Rajmohan dives into Poompuhar waters to inspect underwater archaeological work

CHENNAI: School Education and Archaeology Minister Rajmohan on Sunday took a plunge into the sea off Poompuhar to inspect the third phase of archaeological exploration, joining divers and marine archaeologists examining submerged remains.
Rajmohan, who underwent two days of scuba-diving training in Chennai, entered the sea with the Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology (TNSDA) Director VP Jeyaseelan, and observed work in waters about 10 metres deep.
He interacted with the archaeology team and divers.
Adviser to TNSDA Prof K Rajan, Joint Director R Sivanantham and other officials were among those present. A team of about 25 personnel, equipped with diving gear and cameras, is involved in the operation.
The department, in collaboration with the Indian Maritime University, had conducted two phases of exploration in 2025 and in March this year. The latest phase will continue for 20 days.
Poompuhar, or Kaveripoompattinam, is identified by the TNSDA as an ancient port city of the Sangam period at the confluence of the Cauvery and the sea. Earlier underwater investigations have documented structural remains and artefacts.
“I am happy to have personally participated in the exploration and seen ancient Poompuhar beneath the sea,” Rajmohan said.
Rajmohan’s dive is notable among political visits to submerged heritage sites. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had scuba-dived off Dwarka in Gujarat in February 2024, visiting the submerged site associated with the ancient city.