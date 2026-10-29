TN minister Rajeev blames soap, shampoo for river foam, mocked by even thermocol fame Sellur Raju

In fact, such was the response that even Raju himself mocked the minister, suggesting that he deserved a Nobel Prize for the finding.

Minister Rajeev made the remarks on Tuesday after inspecting a river affected by foaming. Responding to this comment, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss said even children knew that river foaming, particularly in the Noyyal, was caused by textile dyeing effluents discharged into water bodies.

AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran accused the government of shifting responsibility onto ordinary citizens. He said attributing severe river pollution to household soap use was absurd and reflected an alarming lack of accountability on the part of the Environment Department.

Joining them was Raju, who was the butt of all jokes for his experiment using thermocol to cover a lake to reduce evaporation. Mocking Rajeev’s explanation, Raju compared it to the controversy over his own remarks.