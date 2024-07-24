TN minister, MPs meets Rahul Gandhi over fund allocation for school education dept

CHENNAI: State school education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi met Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Tuesday, to raise the concern of the Centre withholding funds that were due to the state school education department over its refusal to accept the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Taking to social media, the state school education minister stated, "We have submitted a request to Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, on the Union government withholding funds due to the TN School Education Department over the non-acceptance of the NEP by the Tamil Nadu government.”

MPs from the state on behalf of the INDIA opposition alliance also met Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in the national capital, requesting fund allocation under the Samagra Shiksha programme, considering the welfare of the students. TN MPs Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Su Venkatesan, Thol Thirumavalavan, and Jothimani were part of the meeting.