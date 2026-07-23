TN Minister Farvas breaks down watching CM Vijay’s final film ‘Jana Nayagan’

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Minister Mohamed Farvas turned emotional and broke down while watching Jana Nayagan, the final film of Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay, at a theatre in Pudukkottai on Thursday.
Jana Nayagan, billed as Vijay's last film before entering full-time politics, hit theatres worldwide on Thursday after overcoming several hurdles. With the film also being his first release after assuming office as Chief Minister, fans and TVK cadres celebrated its release across Tamil Nadu with banners, fireworks and music performances outside theatres.
While Vijay watched the film at Tagore Film Institute in Adyar, Chennai, on Wednesday night, Minister Mohamed Farvas watched the first show at a theatre in Pudukkottai.
During Vijay's introductory sequence, Farvas was seen sobbing inside the theatre and wiping away tears. Those present at the screening said the emotional moment coincided with the opening montage that showcased scenes from Vijay's three-decade-long film career.
Farvas, who was elected from the Aranthangi Assembly constituency, had earlier served as a district and State-level office-bearer in Vijay's fan club before entering electoral politics and becoming a minister.
Videos of the minister's emotional reaction have since gone viral on social media, drawing mixed reactions and triggering debate online.