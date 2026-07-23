TN Minister Farvas breaks down watching CM Vijay’s final film ‘Jana Nayagan’

Jana Nayagan, billed as Vijay's last film before entering full-time politics, hit theatres worldwide on Thursday after overcoming several hurdles. With the film also being his first release after assuming office as Chief Minister, fans and TVK cadres celebrated its release across Tamil Nadu with banners, fireworks and music performances outside theatres.

While Vijay watched the film at Tagore Film Institute in Adyar, Chennai, on Wednesday night, Minister Mohamed Farvas watched the first show at a theatre in Pudukkottai.