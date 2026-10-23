TN Minister calls for direct monitoring of premature babies to prevent developmental delays

"Such babies should not merely be referred to these centres but taken there directly for monitoring," he said while addressing a seminar on inclusive early childhood development and the use of artificial intelligence in effective storytelling, organised by the Press Information Bureau, in association with UNICEF here.

Citing National Family Health Survey data, Arunraj said 20.7 per cent of children under five were stunted and 17.4 per cent suffered from severe nutritional deficiencies. Only one in five children aged six months to two years received an adequate diet, he added.

Emphasising the first 1,000 days of life, the minister called for continuous monitoring of children's growth by village health nurses and Anganwadi workers. He also stressed the need to publish data on how many children identified through screening received timely treatment.