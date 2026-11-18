CHENNAI: Amid mounting criticism over the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation's (TNMSC) decision to maintain Tasmac warehouses, Health Minister KG Arunraj on Wednesday rejected allegations of medical fund diversion, asserting that the state-run liquor retailer would bear the cost of engaging seven engineers.
Arunraj described reports that TNMSC is neglecting its core responsibilities to undertake work for Tasmac as completely false, amid criticism from doctors' associations after TNMSC floated tenders for repairs at Tasmac warehouses in Ambattur, Tirumazhisai and Thanjavur. The Tamil Nadu Medical Officers Association had urged the government to cancel the tenders and assign the work to the Public Works Department or another agency, questioning TNMSC's expanding role beyond medicine procurement and distribution.
He said Tasmac had sought TNMSC's engineering wing's assistance to maintain some of its warehouses, adding that inter-agency technical support for infrastructure work was routine administrative practice.
The government had decided to engage five civil assistant engineers and two electrical assistant engineers through outsourcing, he said. Tasmac would meet their salaries and all other expenses; no funds would be drawn from the Health Department or TNMSC.
The additional personnel would strengthen TNMSC's engineering wing and help it maintain its own drug warehouses more efficiently, without imposing an extra financial burden on the corporation, the minister said.