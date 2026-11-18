Arunraj described reports that TNMSC is neglecting its core responsibilities to undertake work for Tasmac as completely false, amid criticism from doctors' associations after TNMSC floated tenders for repairs at Tasmac warehouses in Ambattur, Tirumazhisai and Thanjavur. The Tamil Nadu Medical Officers Association had urged the government to cancel the tenders and assign the work to the Public Works Department or another agency, questioning TNMSC's expanding role beyond medicine procurement and distribution.

He said Tasmac had sought TNMSC's engineering wing's assistance to maintain some of its warehouses, adding that inter-agency technical support for infrastructure work was routine administrative practice.