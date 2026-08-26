TN Minister Arunraj defends Marie Wilson amid BJP seeking his removal from Cabinet

CHENNAI: Defending the state Finance Minister N Marie Wilson over his recent admission of paying a bribe, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Arunraj on Wednesday termed him a "whistleblower" and a victim of "systemic extortion" under the previous regime.
Responding to BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran's demand for legal action and removal of the minister from the Cabinet, Arunraj asserted that the finance minister was not a willing participant in the corruption.
"Actually, he is a victim. He is a victim of forced bribery and corruption. He was forced to give," Arunraj told reporters on the sidelines of the launch of Apollo Multi Speciality Hospital here.
Pushing back against the BJP's argument that giving a bribe is equally a crime, the minister claimed that authorities and officials in power during the previous administration had made such payments compulsory for private educational institutions.
"Since they insist, and it was made compulsory for all the private schools and colleges during the previous regime... In that sense, he's a victim actually, he has come out as a whistleblower," Arunraj said.
Emphasising that the law provides protection for whistleblowers, he said that a proper enquiry must be conducted into the matter.
Wilson on Monday alleged in the Assembly that he was forced to pay a bribe to the School Education Department during the previous DMK government.
The allegation prompted former School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi to demand a Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) probe into the minister’s "confession" of paying a bribe.
Refusing to answer specific queries of reporters regarding concerns over the diversion of agricultural land for industrial purposes, Arunraj, however, clarified the state government's developmental policy.
Asserting that the administration is not against progress, he said, "We are against forced acquisition and any development which is against the wishes of the people."