TN Minister Arunraj defends Marie Wilson amid BJP seeking his removal from Cabinet

Responding to BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran's demand for legal action and removal of the minister from the Cabinet, Arunraj asserted that the finance minister was not a willing participant in the corruption.

"Actually, he is a victim. He is a victim of forced bribery and corruption. He was forced to give," Arunraj told reporters on the sidelines of the launch of Apollo Multi Speciality Hospital here.

Pushing back against the BJP's argument that giving a bribe is equally a crime, the minister claimed that authorities and officials in power during the previous administration had made such payments compulsory for private educational institutions.

"Since they insist, and it was made compulsory for all the private schools and colleges during the previous regime... In that sense, he's a victim actually, he has come out as a whistleblower," Arunraj said.