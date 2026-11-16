TN Minister Aadhav Arjuna, Daisy part ways after 14 years of marriage

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Minister Aadhav Arjuna and Daisy Martin, daughter of lottery businessman Santiago Martin, have mutually decided to part ways after 14 years of marriage, according to a Thanthi TV report.
Announcing the decision on Monday, Daisy wished Aadhav Arjuna success in his future endeavours, announcing that the two have decided to part ways with mutual consent.
Daisy added that both of them would continue to share parenting responsibilities, prioritising their child's happiness and well-being.
Further details awaited.