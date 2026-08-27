TN Minister Aadhav accepts AIADMK's demand to implement Tambaram–Chengalpattu elevated corridor

The announcement followed a demand raised by AIADMK floor leader Edappadi K Palaniswami during Question Hour on Thursday. He asked the Minister whether the government would implement the Tambaram–Chengalpattu elevated corridor project, which had been proposed during the AIADMK regime.

Replying to him, Minister Aadhav said the government had already announced an eight-lane road project from Chennai to Kanniyakumari.

Explaining the traffic congestion in the suburban areas surrounding Chennai, he said travel time from Chengalpattu to Chennai Airport had increased to nearly three hours due to heavy traffic.

"The same situation is being witnessed while travelling from Tiruvallur through Poonamallee. The elevated corridor between Tambaram and Chengalpattu will be implemented after detailed discussions with the Union government. A meeting with the Union government is scheduled for next month," he assured.