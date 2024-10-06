TN merchants association calls to roll back increase in property tax

MADURAI: Tamil Nadu Foodgrains Merchants Association limited, Madurai has requested the State government to roll back the increase in property tax.

SVSS Velshankar, president of the association on Saturday said the property tax was increased a year ago, affecting the common public, traders and manufacturers. But, in a short span of time, the government recently announced a six-percent increase in property tax with effect from October.

It would certainly cause a burden on the people. Usually, the property tax is revised once every five years.

Though, there’s time till March 31, 2025, for the payment of the second term of property tax, the authorities were insisting the public to pay the second term property tax, he said.