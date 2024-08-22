TN MBBS/BDS admissions: Counselling for special categories begins

CHENNAI: The direct counselling for MBBS/BDS courses for the special category, including 7.5 percent preferential government quota, persons with disabilities, ex-servicemen quota and sports quota, for admissions to the medical and dental colleges in the State to commence on Thursday.

A total of 3,683 applications are eligible for the 7.5 percent preferential quota.

As many as 496 medical seats have been allocated for the 7.5 percent preferential government quota with 319 MBBS seats in government medical colleges, 7 seats in ESI K K Nagar, 148 seats in self financing medical colleges and 22 seats in private universities.

A total of and 126 dental seats are provided under the quota for government school students including 16 seats in government dental colleges and 110 seats in self financing dental colleges.

A total of 133 persons with disabilities have applied for admission, while 343 applications have been received under sports quota and 455 applications for ex-servicemen service quota.

A total of 223 MBBS/BDS seats are available for the persons with disabilities, 11 seats are available under the ex-servicemen quota and eight seats are available under the sports quota.

As per the updated schedule by the Directorate of Medical Education, the process of seat allotment will be completed on August 28, and provisional result will be out on August 29, and final result to follow on August 30.

The provisional allotment order can be downloaded until September 5.

The last date of joining is also on September 5, until 5 pm.