TN match manufacturers seek ban on import of Chinese cigar lighters

MADURAI: Match manufacturers in the southern region of Tamil Nadu have sought a ban on the import of lighters from China to safeguard the vital industry.

A delegation of match manufacturers representing the National Small Match Manufacturers Association (NSMMA), Kovilpatti in Thoothukudi district on Tuesday met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and submitted a memorandum outlining the need for imposing a ban on imports of Chinese plastic cigarette lighters and its usage.

M Paramasivam, president, NSMMA, said such lighters, which are sold at Rs 5 apiece, were imported by unscrupulous importers, who evade import duty by mis-declaring it and selling it at cheap retail prices. Earlier, several representations were made to the ministries of Finance and Commerce and Industry and upon the intervention of the Directorate General of Foreign Trade, an assessment was carried out to ensure the authenticity of the issues.

The authorities then issued a notification on June 29, 2023, imposing partial restrictions on the import of cigar lighters in India to save the industry from extinction.

However, it is a matter of surprise that despite such notification, such lighters were available in petty shops.

The manufacturers learnt that lighters were still being smuggled. The unscrupulous importers were importing it from China at a cheap price of 87 paise per piece.

These cheap lighters are unsafe and even more dangerous than gutkha and pan masala, which are banned.

Further, he said the match manufacturing industry is providing Rs 1,200 crore towards GST and yields about Rs 500 crore per annum on account of foreign exchange revenue from exports.

Citing these, he sought immediate intervention from the central government to enforce a complete ban on the import of lighters.