TN man held in Keralam for alleged Bishnoi gang links; suspected of tracking film stars

The accused, Gurumoorthi, a native of Tamil Nadu, was arrested by a special team of Thrissur City Police on Thursday night from Ottapalam, where he was working at a milk booth under the jurisdiction of the local police station.

He had earlier stayed at Bharath Khandivelly West in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, before moving to Ottapalam, police said.

According to police, Thrissur East police station registered a case on Thursday based on intelligence inputs that persons allegedly linked to the Bishnoi gang were hiding in Keralam.

The gang is involved in several murder and extortion cases and poses a threat to national security, police said.

Further investigation revealed that Gurumoorthi allegedly worked as a photographer in Mumbai, taking pictures of film stars and monitoring their movements, police sources said.