TN man held for fake bomb threats to Keralam govt offices

The accused, Sarath Subramanian, who had lived in the United States for several years, has 36 cases registered against him in Thiruvananthapuram alone. He has confessed to 34 of these crimes, according to the Cyber Cell of the Thiruvananthapuram City Police.

He is suspected to be behind a series of bomb threat emails sent to government institutions a few months ago, including the Secretariat, Lok Bhavan, court complexes and Cliff House, triggering security checks and causing concern among the authorities.

Police said the emails were sent through the dark web, making it difficult to trace their source.