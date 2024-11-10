TN man goes to visit ailing mom, thieves steal 15 sovereign jewels, Rs 15K from his locked home

CHENNAI: Unidentified intruders decamped with 15 sovereign gold ornaments and Rs 15,000 from a house in Kancheepuram on Saturday.

Chennai resident Naresh, who works in a private car manufacturing unit in Oragadam, has been staying in a rented house in Gandhi Nagar, Kancheepuram.

Two days ago, Naresh had to travel to Chennai to visit his ailing mother. On Saturday morning, neighbours noticed that the main door of his house was broken and alerted him. Naresh rushed back and found that someone had broken into his house and stole 15 sovereign gold ornaments and Rs 15,000 cash from the house.

He filed a complaint with the Kancheepuram Taluk police station where a case was registered and a search for intruders was launched by scanning CCTV footage from the area. Police said there were smartphones and laptops in the house but the thieves did not touch them and went only for the gold and cash.