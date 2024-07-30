TN Mahila Congress delegation meet Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi

CHENNAI: A delegation of Tamil Nadu Mahila Congress leaders led by its state president Hazeena Syed on Tuesday met AICC national president Mallikarjun Kharge in the national capital and briefed him about the secular march they have been undertaking in the state.

The delegation which left for Delhi a few days ago met the AICC chief on the sidelines of the protest organized in Delhi demanding the immediate implementation of 33% reservation for women in the country.

"We took part in the protest in the capital. On Tuesday we met Khargeji and briefed him about the secular we are undertaking in the state from Rajiv memorial in Sriperumbudur. He inquired about its progress," Syed told DT Next over phone.

The meeting however sparked rumours about the TN delegation providing inputs to the AICC president about confusion in the state Congress about the statements of some of its leaders.