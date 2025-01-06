TN made rapid strides in attracting investments, says Guv Ravi

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister M K Stalin has made great strides in attracting investments, Governor R N Ravi told the State Assembly on Monday.

In his address, the Tamil version of which was read out by Speaker M Appavu after the Governor left the House without delivering his customary New Year address, he said the recent investment promotion visit of the Chief Minister to the US was a resounding success, attracting over Rs.7,500 crore of investments that will generate around 11,500 jobs, including Ford's commitment to resumption of manufacturing in Chennai.

In total, since 2021, over Rs.10 lakh crore of private investment commitments have been received in the State due to the untiring efforts of this Government which is marching towards its goal of making TN a One Trillion Dollar Economy by 2030.

"Our Government has been steadfast in its efforts to attract investments across all regions of the State, ensuring balanced and inclusive development.", he said.

Today, foreign investments in the employment intensive footwear sector are transforming industrially backward districts like Perambalur, Ariyalur, Villupuram, Kallakurichi and Ranipet.

In the South, Thoothukudi is fast becoming a hub for Green Hydrogen projects, while Tirunelveli is home to significant solar cell and module investments.

The western region, particularly Coimbatore and Hosur, is emerging as a hubfor IT, aerospace and defence, electronics, and electric vehicles, while the northern region continues its leadership position as the automobile manufacturing capital of the country.

"This regional diversity of investments reflects our Government's vision for equitable and sustainable progress across the State", the Governor said.

To continue this momentum and give a further fillip to the industrial growth in the State, the Government has identified an additional 45,000 acres to create an industrial land bank, out of which an acquisition of 14,000 acres has been completed.

New SIPCOT parks are being established in industrially backward regions such as Thanjavur, Perambalur, Dharmapuri, and Theni districts, promoting balanced industrial growth.

To further support the workforce, the State has taken significant steps to provide accommodation for industrial workers.

India's largest Government promoted industrial workers' housing project, featuring 18,720 beds and built at a cost of Rs.706 crore in Vallam Vadagal in Kancheepuram

district was recently inaugurated by the Chief Minister.

Additionally, under the brand 'Thozhi', the Tamil Nadu Working Women Hostels Corporation Limited is establishing new hostels for working women, ensuring safe and comfortable accomodation for women across the State.