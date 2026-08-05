TN LoP Udhayanidhi Stalin dubs TVK govt's budget 'big zero'

Reacting to the TVK government's maiden budget, he said, "... look at the allocation for the education department every year during the DMK regime... our leader (M K Stalin) had allocated Rs 48,500 crore for education in the last budget. Now, reducing it, they have allocated only Rs 44,500 crore this time." The LoP alleged the budget cut as a step backward for the state, contrasting it with what he called the comprehensive focus on education, healthcare, and industrial growth that characterised the DMK's regime's fiscal planning.

Taking aim at the ruling government's first 100 days in office, he dismissed the administration's performance and termed the state budget as a "big zero".