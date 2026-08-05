TN LoP Udhayanidhi Stalin dubs TVK govt's budget 'big zero'

CHENNAI: Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday termed the TVK government's budget "big zero" and slammed the alleged reduction in the budgetary allocation for education.
Reacting to the TVK government's maiden budget, he said, "... look at the allocation for the education department every year during the DMK regime... our leader (M K Stalin) had allocated Rs 48,500 crore for education in the last budget. Now, reducing it, they have allocated only Rs 44,500 crore this time." The LoP alleged the budget cut as a step backward for the state, contrasting it with what he called the comprehensive focus on education, healthcare, and industrial growth that characterised the DMK's regime's fiscal planning.
Taking aim at the ruling government's first 100 days in office, he dismissed the administration's performance and termed the state budget as a "big zero".
Addressing the media, the opposition leader accused the state government of engaging in a mere cosmetic overhaul of existing welfare initiatives, alleging that the ruling party has essentially pasted TVK's 'Vetri' (victory) stickers on the previous 'Dravidian Model' schemes introduced by former Chief Minister Stalin.
Udhayanidhi also slamed the government for not incresing the financial assistance for women to Rs 2,500 in the budget.