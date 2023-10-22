TN logs highest H1N1 cases in nation till September

CHENNAI: The H1N1 influenza flu claimed eight lives in the State until September this year, with five deaths in September alone, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (TNDPHPM) said. The State reported a total of 266 cases of H1N1 in September.

According to the data, State reported the highest number of H1N1 cases in the nation with 1,252 cases till September, amounting to 31 per cent of total infection across India.

In terms of the number of deaths reported, Tamil Nadu stands in third position.

The neighbouring State of Kerala reported 52 deaths due to the infection until September, while 12 deaths have been reported in Maharashtra.

Both states reported 911 and 879 cases respectively. However, the numbers are comparatively lesser compared to last year as the State recorded an outbreak of H1N1 and H3N2 last year.

As many as 2,827 cases of Influenza and 25 deaths were reported in the State and the numbers were second highest in the country after Maharashtra.

In 2021, only 11 cases of Influenza were reported in Tamil Nadu and 276 cases and one death were reported in 2020. In 2019, the cases stood at 1,038 with four deaths.

The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine officials said the increase in testing and other preventative measures have helped the State to control the infections.

“With seasonal changes and sporadic rains, it is common to witness a surge in the cases of influenza. Of the total cases of fever being reported in the State, about 45-50 per cent are influenza and rest are dengue. There is no outbreak like last year and the cases are in control, “ said a senior official from DPH.