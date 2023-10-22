TN logs 2 fresh COVID-19 cases

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported two fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, one each in Salem and Tiruvannamalai.

State has a total of 10 active cases at present.

As many as 213 samples were tested and the test positivity rate stood at zero.

There were no death due to the infection in the past 24 hours and the death toll stood at 38,081.

State recorded zero recoveries recorded on the day.












