TN logs 1,500 dengue cases in Sept, highest count from Chennai

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded nearly 1,500 dengue cases in the last month alone, the health department said Saturday. Currently, the total number of cases of dengue stands at 5,896 in the State and six deaths have been reported due to the disease, so far. The State also logged one suspected dengue death.



Among districts, Chennai saw the highest number of dengue with about 500 cases in the last month. The neighbouring districts Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur and Cuddalore, and Coimbatore and Tenkasi are also witnessing a surge in dengue cases.

Meanwhile, Health minister Ma Subramanian on Saturday said the state health department is taking additional measures in coordination with other departments after the commencement of northeast monsoon. The health department is conducting special medical camps for early detection of fever and vector-borne diseases beginning on Sunday until December 31, 2023, at 1,000 places. The camps will be conducted every Sunday for 10 weeks.

The State logged a total of 4,454 cases of dengue and four deaths until September 27. Since then, Tamil Nadu saw a total of 1,442 cases and two more deaths. The cause of one death, which showed the symptoms of dengue, is yet to be confirmed.

A senior official from the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine said that about 607 people are currently being treated for dengue across the State. There are about 150 active cases of dengue in Chennai alone.

Last week, Health Minister Ma Subramanian stated that about 1,000-1,500 more cases of dengue are expected to be reported in November and December. Meanwhile, the state health department has intensified measures to prevent mosquito menace and domestic breeding.