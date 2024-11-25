TN Legislative Assembly to begin from December 9

CHENNAI: The next session of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly (TNLA) would begin here on December 9.

A notification issued by TNLA Secretary K Srinivasan Monday said, the Speaker of Tamil Nadu Assembly M Appavu has convened the next session of the House at 9.30am at the Assembly Hall in the State Secretariat on December 9.

The session could likely be stormy given that it is being held against the backdrop of the opposition criticising the ruling DMK on the issue of maintenance of law and order and the Adani nexus of TANGEDCO following the business tycoon’s indictment in the US in a bribery row linked to states in India.

The stage government will also have some tough answering to do on the handling of recent rains across the state during the North East monsoon season.

It would also be the first session since the elevation of DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin to the position of Deputy Chief Minister or the state and third rank in the cabinet pecking order.