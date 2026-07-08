TN leads in organ transplants despite long waiting list: Dr N Gopalakrishnan

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Under the One Nation One Organ policy, patients from different parts of India, including migrant workers residing in Tamil Nadu, register here because they have confidence in the State’s transparent allocation system and robust transplant infrastructure. While greater organ availability encourages registrations, it also lengthens the waiting list. That challenge is not unique to Tamil Nadu; every country faces a gap between organ demand and donor availability. Ultimately, transplantation should not be viewed as the complete solution. It’s one component of the continuum of care. The real priority must be preventing organ failure by controlling diabetes, hypertension and obesity, promoting healthier lifestyles and ensuring early diagnosis. As of June 30, 2026, Tamil Nadu had already recorded 176 deceased donors, with Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai leading the State with 18 donors, followed by Government Medical College Hospitals at Dharmapuri and Tirunelveli with 13 donors each. Those numbers reaffirm that Tamil Nadu’s strength lies not merely in performing transplants, but in sustaining a public health model that continues to save lives and set national standards.