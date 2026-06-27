TN launches revamped health insurance scheme for pensioners, enhances medical cover till 2031

The New Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), 2026, notified by the Finance (Health Insurance) Department through a GO, will remain in force until June 30, 2031. Following a competitive bidding process, the State has entrusted its implementation to United India Insurance Company., continuing the public sector insurer’s association with the programme.

Under the revised scheme, beneficiaries will be eligible for cashless treatment of up to Rs 7.5 lakh during the five-year block period, while coverage for specified critical illnesses has been enhanced to Rs 12 lakh. The overall assistance under the family floater model has also been capped at Rs 12 lakh for the block period.