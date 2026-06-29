TN launches National Cooperative Week

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Monday launched Cooperative Week-2026, a statewide programme aimed at promoting the cooperative movement, expanding digital banking services and increasing public awareness of cooperative institutions.
Cooperation Minister V Gandhiraj inaugurated the week-long programme by hoisting the Cooperative flag at the Office of the Registrar of Cooperative Societies in Chetpet here. The celebrations will continue until July 6 across the State.
The programme marks five years since the formation of the Union Ministry of Cooperation.
Addressing the inaugural event, the minister said all cooperative institutions, cooperative banks and Primary Agricultural Cooperative Credit Societies (PACS) have been instructed to organise public programmes during the eight-day campaign.
The department has planned Kisan Credit Card awareness camps, digital banking demonstrations, special camps on cooperative loan schemes, tree plantation drives, student competitions, exhibitions and sales of cooperative products, blood donation camps and veterinary health camps across Tamil Nadu.
Additional Chief Secretary P Amudha, Registrar of Cooperative Societies G Latha and senior officials of the Cooperation Department attended the inaugural function.