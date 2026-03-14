TN launches ‘Nadappom Nalam Peruvom 2.0’ health walk across districts to promote preventive healthcare

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Friday rolled out the second phase of its flagship public health initiative 'Nadappom Nalam Peruvom 2.0', launching an eight-kilometre Health Walk programme across the State to encourage regular physical activity and early detection of non-communicable diseases.
Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated the programme by participating in the walk at Avadi in Tiruvallur district, along with Minister for Minorities Welfare and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare SM Nasar.
Addressing reporters, Subramanian said the initiative was conceived under the guidance of Chief Minister MK Stalin to promote physical activity and reduce the burden of lifestyle diseases.
"According to data from the World Health Organization, regular physical exercise can reduce the risk of diabetes and hypertension by about 28 per cent and heart disease by nearly 30 per cent. Walking every day is one of the simplest ways to protect health," he said.
The minister said the concept was inspired by a health walk model observed in Tokyo during an official visit related to funding discussions with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). Following the visit, the Chief Minister directed that similar walking tracks be created across Tamil Nadu's districts to encourage public participation in daily exercise.
The programme was first launched in November 2023, and health camps conducted along the walking routes have so far helped detect 7,011 new cases of non-communicable diseases, officials said.
Walking eight kilometres is roughly equivalent to 10,000 steps, a daily target widely recommended for maintaining good health, Subramanian added.
District administrations have also developed walking corridors with tree plantations, seating facilities, awareness boards, selfie points and kilometre markers to encourage community participation in the initiative.