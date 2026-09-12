Labourer loses hand in sickle attack after work place dispute near Dharapuram

The victim, identified as Muniyandi, hailing from Dindigul district, had recently joined work at an agricultural farm near Goundachipalayam.

Ranjith (32), a resident of Vellode near Perundurai, had been working as a coconut harvester at the same farm for several years.

A dispute broke out between Ranjith and Muniyandi over coconut harvesting work.

Enraged during the altercation, Ranjith attacked Muniyandi with a sickle, severing his hand.