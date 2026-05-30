Kids in Vellore's urban slums under-nourished, obese: Lancet study

According to the study, nearly 45% of the children were stunted at the age of two. By the age of seven, 26.3% were classified as thin, while 5.2% had already become overweight or obese. At nine, underweight prevalence stood at 21.6%, while overweight and obesity rates climbed steeply to 14.6%.

Researchers said that the nutritional shift had become more visible after the age of five and intensified between seven and nine years, signalling the emergence of a new public health challenge in urban poor communities. “DBM emerged in mid-childhood after five years of age and worsened by nine years,” the researchers said.

The study was led by researchers from Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore, along with scientists from Tata Institute of Fundamental Research and other institutions. The cohort formed part of the global MAL-ED study examining the impact of early-life nutrition and infections on child growth and development.