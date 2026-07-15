TN, Kerala to launch joint drive against narcotics along border

He also said ports, airports, and railway networks would remain under close watch as part of the coordinated strategy to curb drug trafficking across the two states.

The Kerala minister said he has invited Vijay to participate in a major anti-drug awareness programme in Kerala alongside actor Mohanlal, the State's anti-drug campaign ambassador.

Recalling that Mohanlal and Vijay had acted together in the film, ‘Jilla’, he expressed confidence that their joint participation would strengthen public awareness.

Pointing out that Chief Minister Vijay had already launched an anti-drug campaign in Tamil Nadu and reiterated his government's commitment to eliminating narcotics, Chennithala said that a recent meeting of Directors General of Police of southern states evolved a common strategy to combat drug mafia.

Highlighting Kerala's ongoing anti-drug campaign, Operation Toofan, Chennithala said the State had conducted the drive successfully for the past 43 days, during which more than 6,000 people were arrested, around 5,500 cases registered, and more than 100 accused put in jail. He added that the government has also attached properties of major drug offenders.

Responding to a question on ‘We the leaders’ founder K Annamalai's anti-drug campaign, Chennithala welcomed the initiative and said all political parties should unite in the fight against narcotics, describing it as a serious threat to the nation.