TN, Kerala forest dept officials carry out joint patrolling to protect jungles

Team led by Mukurthi National Park (MNP) forest ranger along with Kerala forest department personnel carried out the joint patrolling.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|22 Jan 2024 11:00 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-01-22 23:00:16.0  )
Forest department officials

COIMBATORE: A joint team of forest department officials from Tamil Nadu and Kerala took up patrolling the interstate borders on Monday to protect forest area and to take precautionary measures against forest fires, said a statement.

On the directions of C Vidhya, Deputy Director of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (core area), a team led by Mukurthi National Park (MNP) forest ranger along with Kerala forest department personnel carried out the joint patrolling.

The officials also warned of severe action against intrusion of outsiders in to the forest area.

