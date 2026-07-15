TN, Kerala coastlines to be hit with rise in sea levels, intense heatwaves: Study

Another major concern highlighted in the report is saltwater intrusion into freshwater aquifers. As sea levels rise and storm surges push seawater further inland, groundwater resources in coastal areas may become increasingly saline. This could affect drinking water availability and reduce the productivity of agricultural lands, posing challenges for farmers and rural communities.

Researchers have emphasised that the projections relate to the next 15 years and are based on a moderate greenhouse gas emission pathway. The findings underline the need for immediate adaptation planning rather than viewing climate risks as long term concerns.

The report recommends strengthening coastal resilience through measures such as mangrove restoration, protection of natural coastal buffers, climate resilient infrastructure and improved local level planning. It also calls for efforts to diversify livelihoods in vulnerable coastal regions and enhance preparedness for extreme weather events.

VS Chandrasekaran, former principal scientist CAR-CIBA, told DT Next, “Researchers found corals changing colour due to ocean warming, and algae being significantly affected by global warming. Chennai is relatively flat compared to Visakhapatnam and several other coastal cities. So, sea-level rise can have a greater impact on Chennai, particularly during the monsoon season. In the future, flooding may occur more frequently because rainwater may not drain efficiently into the sea.”

On declining fish populations, Chandrasekaran said the trend was real, and that coastal pollution was the primary reason for the decline, while rising sea temperatures were also a contributing factor. “Ocean warming and ocean acidification are among the most serious threats facing marine ecosystems. Many marine microorganisms may struggle to withstand these changes,” he warned. “Ocean current, which play a crucial role in regulating and maintaining global temperatures, are being significantly affected by global warming. Any disruption to them could have far reaching climatic consequences.”