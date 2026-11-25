Speaking to reporters here after meeting the police chief, Udhayanidhi also sought that Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar be named an accused in the case for allegedly attempting to cover up the offence.

Claiming that the woman IAS officer had lodged a complaint with the chief secretary 116 days ago on July 31, the DMK leader alleged that instead of initiating action, the top bureaucrat had tried to hush up the matter by asking her to seek a transfer to another district.

"I want to ask whether the chief secretary informed the chief minister about this issue. If he did not, it is a grave mistake. If he did, why has the CM remained silent till today," Udhayanidhi asked, taking a jibe at Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay for allegedly "sleeping" despite holding the law and order portfolio.

He pointed out that it took 116 days even to register an FIR against the legislator, and that action was initiated only after judicial intervention.

The Madras High Court took up the matter earlier this week, following which police registered a case and served summons on Vignesh.

Stating that the opposition had "zero trust" in the state government and the chief minister, Udhayanidhi alleged that the administration had spent the past four months trying to shield the accused and demanded that the case be handed over to the CBI.

He noted that DMK MP and deputy general secretary Kanimozhi was the first to bring the incident to public attention, and hit out at "virtual warriors" for launching derogatory online attacks against the victim since the allegations surfaced.

In his representation to the DGP, Udhayanidhi also demanded police action and the arrest of the Assembly Deputy Speaker M Ravishankar over a separate assault allegation that surfaced 16 days ago.