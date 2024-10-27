TN ITI training enrolment extended for the students till October 30

CHENNAI: Following several requests from the students, the State government has extended the date for the students, who want to enrol in the Industrial Training Institutes (ITI), till October 30.

The Tamil Nadu Department of Employment and Training (TN DET) is responsible for the admission process for ITIs in the State.

The application process for 2024 began online at skilltraining.tn.gov.in last week.

At present, a total of 102 government and 305 private ITIs are functioning across the State.

To be eligible, candidates must have passed 8th or 10th grade with an aggregate of 35% and be between the ages of 14 and 40.

A senior official said the move came against the backdrop of several requests from the students, who could not access the internet in remote places due to recent rains.

“The extension for enrolling was also made since students have travelled to their natives recently for the festival purpose”, he added.

After the deadline of the enrolment, the selection process for ITI admission depends on the trade and the state and may include a written test or merit-based selection.