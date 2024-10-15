TN issues guidelines for first graduate scholarship scheme

CHENNAI: The Higher Education Department has issued fresh guidelines for the first graduate scholarship scheme for 2024-2025.

The scholarship scheme was started with the objective of promoting higher education among the families where no member is a graduate.

Accordingly, the state government will bear the entire tuition fee of such students who secure admission to professional courses under the single window.

With regard to the guidelines, a senior official from the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) said that this year the principals will have to ensure that SC/ST/SCC/SCA students availing Prime Minister's Education Scholarship Scheme (PMSS) and the candidates, who were admitted under 7.5% reservation scholarship are not eligible to claim first graduate scholarship scheme.

He said the principals of the colleges should also send various documents to the DOTE headquarters, which includes a hard copy of the beneficiaries list entered in the software that should be jointly signed by the principal and chairman of the institution.

"In addition, the list of students eligible for PMSS should have to be sent separately so that there would be cross verification whether these candidates have applied for first graduate scholarship", he added.

The official pointed out that the management of the colleges should also ensure that the students admitted from 2020 to candidates joined in 2023-2024 and studying in second year will be eligible for availing first graduate scholarship.

"The state government is expected to allocate Rs 400 crore for the scheme", he said adding "more than 1.6 lakh students are expected to be benefited by the scheme this academic year".