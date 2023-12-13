TN issues GO to disburse Rs 6,000 flood relief

CHENNAI: The state government on Wednesday issued a GO with detailed guidelines for the disbursal of Rs 6,000 flood relief to people whose livelihood was affected by cyclone Michaung in Chennai and three adjoining districts.



Who gets relief?

According to GO issued by the state Revenue and Disaster Management Department on Tuesday, a relief sum of Rs 6,000 each (family) would be paid in cash through ration shops to people whose families were marooned in flood water for two days and lost their clothes, utensils and household articles. Tokens would be distributed for collecting the cash relief.

In the case of union and state government employees, higher officials of Public Sector Undertakings, Income Tax payers and sugar card (ration) holders whose livelihood was affected or whose clothes, utensils or household articles were damaged by the cyclone, the government has advised them to apply for relief sum through the ration shops in their locality by furnishing their bank account and details of the loss suffered using a prescribed form. Appropriate relief sum would be deposited in their bank account on perusal of their applications, the GO said. The government has asked the registrar of cooperative societies and managing director of Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation to stock the required volume of application forms in the ration shops.

Areas eligible for Relief sum

As per the GO, eligible flood-affected people in all taluks in Chennai and Tambaram, Pallavaram, Vandalur Taluks (fully) and three villages in Tiruporur taluk in Chengalpet would be eligible to receive the relief sum. Kundrathur Taluk and three revenue villages in Sriperumbudur taluk in Kancheepuram would receive flood relief.

In Tiruvallur district, Kundrathur, Gummidipoondi, Avadi, Poonamallee, Oothukottai and Tiruvallur taluks would be covered under the relief distribution scheme.

The state revenue department has also instructed the registrar of cooperative societies, managing director of TNCSC and district collectors concerned to ensure that necessary training is provided to the ration shop staff to ensure smooth distribution of cash relief and adequate forms are stocked in the shops besides guaranteeing distribution of tokens in advance. The officers were instructed to coordinate with the police department to prevent overcrowding at the ration shops during distribution of relief sum which would be covered under the State Disaster Response Fund.

Why cash?

Reasoning the disbursal of relief in cash, against which a petition has been moved in the Madras High Court, the state GO said that it was decided to distribute the relief sum in cash as ATMs were not functioning in a few areas and loss of ATM cards and bank documents (details) by some people could delay the conveyance of the financial assistance to the flood affected people.