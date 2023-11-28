TN is the primary choice of investors: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday said that Tamil Nadu was the first primary choice of investors in the country because of the conducive investment climate prevailing in the state.

Inaugurating the JR-One Phoenix Kothari Footwear factory at the SIPCOT industrial park in Erayur near Perambalur through video conference from here, Stalin said, “Tamill Nadu is the first choice of investors. The major reason for that is the conducive investment climate prevailing in the state.”

It is also proof of the ease with which investors do business in the state, he added.

His government is determined that development works must create jobs, the CM said, adding that a major change is evident in the leather sector after his government unveiled the Tamil Nadu Footwear and Leather Goods Policy 2022.

Claiming that such developments increase their belief in achieving the one trillion US $ economy target before 2030, Stalin said that the state’s position in the sector must be strengthened and the government was making various efforts to woo multinational investors in the sector.

Pointing out that the JR-One Kothari footwear factory developed at a cost of Rs 400 crore would generate 4,000 jobs, the CM also exuded confidence that the company has planned to expand its facility with an investment of Rs 2,440 crore and generate 29,500 jobs before 2028.

State transport minister SS Sivasankar, state industries minister TRB Rajaa and MPs A Raja and Thol Thirumavalavan were among the leaders who took part in the inauguration of the footwear factory which has been commissioned in a year since the works began.