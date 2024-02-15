TN is the most indebted state in India: Annamalai

CHENNAI: Launching a scathing attack on the two Dravidian majors, State BJP president K Annamalai on Thursday said Tamil Nadu is the most indebted state in India.



Addressing the gathering during his 96th day of 'En Mann En Makkal' (My Land, My People) yatra at Peravallur in Kolathur Assembly constituency in the city, Annamalai said, "Narendra Modi-led BJP government is pouring funds to Tamil Nadu and the state could have easily provided Rs 10,000 (per family card), as Cyclone Michaung relief. The DMK government gave Rs 6,000 and this includes the Centre's share of about 75 per cent.

Slamming Chief Minister, who represents the Kolathur assembly seat, the BJP leader said, even the high profile Kolathur assembly lacks basic amenities. "People are struggling to live in Chennai. Residents of Chennai are praying that it should not rain during monsoon. Pothole is something common and even the CM's Kolathur lacks quality roads. The residents of Chennai must travel to other districts to catch the bus for other cities. So far, 58 people have died in Tamil Nadu because of manual scavenging and eighty eight per cent of garbage in Chennai is not treated and disposed. The DMK or CM Stalin has done nothing to enhance the basic infrastructure structure," Annamalai said.

He further said PM Modi should rule in metropolitan cities of India for the upliftment of metro cities.

"People expect honest politics in Tamil Nadu. Do the three DMK MPs of Chennai know the pain of the common man? If you (people) want to make Chennai a world-class city, give Chennai to Modi. Vote for Modi, " appealed Annamalai. Taking a dig at his former ally AIADMK and Congress, Annamalai said the BJP and the people of Tamil Nadu saw former chief ministers K Kamaraj and MG Ramachandran (MGR) as a common man leader and they worked for the people without corruption. Meanwhile, 200 members from DMK, AIADMK and various other parties joined BJP in the presence of Annamalai.