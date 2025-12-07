TN is the brand identity of investors, says CM Stalin

MADURAI: To help lift Tamil Nadu’s economy from its slump, the state devised new strategies and attracted industrial investments from countries abroad including UAE, Singapore, Japan, Spain, US, Germany and England. Now, Tamil Nadu is the brand identity of investors and in line with the rise of industrial developments, ‘TN Rising’ conferences were organized in Thoothukudi, Hosur and in Coimbatore. Now, Madurai comes next, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said at TN Rising Investment Conclave-2025 in Madurai.

To ensure more equitable and sustainable growth in Tamil Nadu and towards forging a remarkable path to development, CM Stalin said contribution from each of the investors is essential to achieve the visions of TN’s economy.

During this Dravidian model governance, 34 lakh jobs were created through investment projects worth Rs.11,84,00,000. About 80 percent of projects that entered MoU have been made functional. No other state except Tamil Nadu has created such an output. Our goal is not just to sign MoUs on investment projects, but to ensure that jobs materialize. Investments simply won’t come on its way to any state just because Chief Minister sought for, but based on reliable factors such as industrial policy, availability of human resources, infrastructure facility, administrative skill and sustainable criteria.

Taking pride, the CM said Tamil Nadu has the largest women workforce in the industrial sector and furthermore to their delight, the Taiwan based footwear company came forward to invest in Madurai to create 15,000 jobs for women.

At the Investment Conclave -2025, Madurai, the state signed 91 MoUs for an investment of Rs.36,660 crore. The MoUs were signed in the presence of CM Stalin and Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce T.R.B. Rajaa. The MoUs were aimed at providing 56, 766 jobs. During his schedule, the CM laid foundation stone for SIPCOT at Melur in Madurai on 278 acres of land. Meanwhile, the CM released ‘Madurai Master Plan -2044’ prepared by the DTCP and ‘Tamil Nadu Toy Manufacturing policy 2025’.

Earlier, the CM inaugurated the newly built grade separator bridge named after ‘Veeramangai Velu Nachiyar’ at Melamadai in Madurai. The infrastructure development was made at a cost of Rs.150.28 crore.

Later at a programme at Uthangudi in Madurai, the CM inaugurated 63 development projects completed at a cost of Rs.2630.88 crore, laid foundation for seven new projects estimated at Rs.17.17 crore and as many as 1,00,211 house site pattas were provided to beneficiaries on the occasion. During the programme, welfare measures to the tune of Rs.417.43 crore were extended to a total of 1,85,562 beneficiaries.