TN invites applications for ‘Kabir Puraskar’

CHENNAI: The state government has invited applications for the ‘Kabir Puraskar’ for the year 2024 presented to persons engaging in acts of social and communal harmony.

The award, presented by the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu every year during Republic Day Celebrations to any Indian citizen residing in Tamil Nadu (other than members of the Armed Forces, Police Forces and members of recognised Fire Services, Government Servants, if the act performed by them falls in the sphere of their duty) are eligible for this award.

The award is given for act of physical/moral courage and humanity exhibited by members of one community in saving the lives and properties of the members of another community during communal riots. The awards presented to persons under three categories carries a cheque for Rs 20,000, Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 and citation. The public department notification issued on Thursday advised eligible persons to apply for the ‘Kabir Puraskar’ 2024 only on the online portal https://awards.tn.gov.in on or before December 15. Applications not received within the prescribed time would be rejected. The awardees would be selected by a selection committee constituted for the award.