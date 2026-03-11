TN inks MoU with University of California in Berkeley for energy development

CHENNAI: The State government on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of California in Berkeley for cooperation in the energy sector.
The MoU was signed between the State Energy Department and the university in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin.
The government said the partnership with the university, a leading institution in research on energy systems and energy storage technologies, would strengthen sustainable energy production in Tamil Nadu and support the modernisation of the State's power grid and transmission network.
The collaboration would also focus on developing energy storage mechanisms, improving power infrastructure and enhancing technical expertise in the energy sector.
As part of the agreement, skill development and specialised training programmes would be provided to employees of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) to upgrade their knowledge and capabilities in modern energy technologies.