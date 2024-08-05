TN Industries dept launches Biz Buddy helpline for convenience of investors

CHENNAI: The state industries department on Monday launched a new Biz Buddy Helpline (9894322233) for the convenience of investors and entrepreneurs.

State industries minister TRB Rajaa announced the launch of the helpline after chairing a review meeting of Project Officers of all SIPCOT industrial parks, special DROs (land acquisition) and engineers in connection with setting up new industrial parks, realization of investments, progress of land acquisition works and upgrading of infrastructure in industrial parks.

The minister led meeting also decided to hold the monthly Biz Buddy meetings on the second Friday of every month instead of Mondays.

The minister, according to a government release issued in this regard, instructed the officials to improve coordination among them to expedite the implementation of announcements made by Chief Minister M K Stalin and the department in the State Assembly.

Exhorting the officials to identify the suitable land to set up industries, the minister said that it was the duty of the officials to project Tamil Nadu as the best place to do business.

Rajaa also asked the officials to make efforts to establish new SIPCOT units in districts that do not have one.

Managing director of SIPCOT K Senthil Raj and executive director of SIPCOT T Sneha and project officers of SIPCOT also took part in the review meeting held at the office of Chennai Metro Water.