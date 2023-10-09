Begin typing your search...

TN Indian National League prez calls on EPS, appreciates him for breaking alliance with BJP

He also appreciated the AIADMK leader for exiting the NDA and breaking the alliance with the BJP.

9 Oct 2023
TN Indian National League prez calls on EPS, appreciates him for breaking alliance with BJP
State president of INL party “Tada” J Abdul Rahim along with his party functionaries with Edappadi K Palaniswami.

CHENNAI: State president of the Indian National League (INL) party “Tada” J Abdul Rahim along with his party functionaries called on AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami at the latter's residence to thank him for bringing a special call to attention motion in Tamil Nadu Assembly to release 36 Muslim life convicts.

He also appreciated the AIADMK leader for exiting the NDA and breaking the alliance with the BJP.

AIADMK General SecretaryAIADMKAIADMK Edappadi K PalaniswamiEdappadi K PalaniswamiEPSMuslim life convictsBJP
DTNEXT Bureau

