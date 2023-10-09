TN Indian National League prez calls on EPS, appreciates him for breaking alliance with BJP

CHENNAI: State president of the Indian National League (INL) party “Tada” J Abdul Rahim along with his party functionaries called on AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami at the latter's residence to thank him for bringing a special call to attention motion in Tamil Nadu Assembly to release 36 Muslim life convicts.

He also appreciated the AIADMK leader for exiting the NDA and breaking the alliance with the BJP.